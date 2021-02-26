COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 16,577 new cases, 120 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

India recorded its single-day increase in coronavirus cases above 16,000 for the second consecutive day as the infection tally rose to 1,10,63,491, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

A total of 16,577 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of active cases increased to 1,55,986, which accounts for 1.41 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,50,680 which translates into a national recovery rate of 97.17 per cent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.42 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,34,72,643 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today that the total number of samples has reached 21,46,61,465 as of Thursday, including 8,31,807 samples tested yesterday.