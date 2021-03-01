COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 15,510 new cases, 106 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.11 crore on Monday with 15,510 new infections, while the active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,68,627, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases reached 1,11,12,241 in the country, while the death toll rose to 1,57,157 with 106 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,86,457, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, it stated. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.41 per cent. The active cases further increased to 1,68,627, which comprises 1.52 per cent of the total infections, as per the data.

As many as 1,43,01,266 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 21,68,58,774 samples have been tested for coronavirus till February 28, with 6,27,668 samples being tested on Sunday.