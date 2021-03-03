COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 14,989 new cases, 98 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month. The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 1,70,126 which comprises 1.53 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,56,20,749 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The second round of the nation-wide vaccination drive is currently underway, and several national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.06 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.