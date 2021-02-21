COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 14,264 new cases, 90 fresh fatalities

Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,89,715 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,45,634 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions till Saturday evening.