COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 14,264 new cases, 90 fresh fatalities

Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.
The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,89,715 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,45,634 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
As per the Health Ministry, 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions till Saturday evening.
"This includes 63,52,713 health care workers who have taken the first dose 8,73,940 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 36,11,670 frontline workers who were administered the first dose," it said. The Ministry added a total of 43 persons have been hospitalized and 37 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.
According to the ICMR, 21,09,31,530 samples have been tested up to February 20 with 6,70,050 samples being tested on Saturday.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Total cases: 1,09,91,651
Total discharges: 1,06,89,715
Death toll: 1,56,302
Active cases: 1,45,634
Total Vaccination: 1,10,85,173