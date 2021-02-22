COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 14,199 new cases, 83 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.
The total coronavirus cases have increased to 1,10,05,850, while the death toll increased to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.
Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
As per the Health Ministry, 1,11,16,854 COVID-19 vaccines had been given till Sunday evening.
According to the ICMR, 21,15,51,746 samples have been tested up to February 21 with 6,20,216 samples being tested on Sunday.
The Centre has advised States to work on improving overall testing by focusing on an increasing proportion of RT-PCR tests, all negative Rapid Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and refocusing on strict and comprehensive surveillance among others amid rising concerns over the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country.
The country has been witnessing a rise in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days. More than 74 per cent of cases in the country are in Kerala and Maharashtra. There has also been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases, the government said.
