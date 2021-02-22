COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 14,199 new cases, 83 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases have increased to 1,10,05,850, while the death toll increased to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,11,16,854 COVID-19 vaccines had been given till Sunday evening.

According to the ICMR, 21,15,51,746 samples have been tested up to February 21 with 6,20,216 samples being tested on Sunday.