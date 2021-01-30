COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 13,083 new cases, tally rises to 1,07,33,131

With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease in the country has climbed to 1,54,147 with 137 more fatalities, the ministry's data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,09,160, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country remained below two lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for only 1.58 per cent of the total number of cases, the data stated.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers who have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine crossed 33 lakh on Friday. A total of 33,68,734 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 62,939 sessions, as per the provisional report. 10,061 sessions were held till 7 pm on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).