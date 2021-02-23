COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 10,584 new cases, 78 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.24 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. As per the Health Ministry, 1,17,45,552 COVID-19 vaccines had been given so far. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

According to the ICMR, 21,22,30,431 samples have been tested up to February 22 with 6,78,685 samples being tested on Monday.