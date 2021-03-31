COVID-19 latest updates: India records 53,480 new cases, 354 deaths in last 24 hrs

As many as 53,480 fresh infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,21,49,335, while 354 new fatalities, the highest single-day spike so far this year, took the death toll to 1,62,468, according to Union health ministry on Wednesday. The country had recorded 355 deaths on December 17.

The active caseload increased to 5,52,566 and accounts for 4.55 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 94.11 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,14,34,301, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,22,915 samples were tested on Tuesday. A total of 24,36,72,940 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, as many as 6,30,54,353 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

With several parts of the country witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases, the central government on Tuesday warned that the situation is going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

From Thursday, the government will vaccinate all above 45 years.

Total cases: 1,21,49,335

Total recoveries: 1,14,34,301

Active cases: 5,52,566

Death toll: 1,62,468

Total vaccination: 6,30,54,353