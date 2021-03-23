COVID-19 latest updates: India records 40,715 fresh cases, 199 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated. Registering an increase for the 13th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,45,377, which now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections.

However, as a sign of relief, the total COVID vaccination count has touched more than 4.8 crores (4,84,94,594), as per the Union Ministry today till 8 AM.