COVID-19 latest updates: India records 39,726 new cases, 154 deaths in last 24 hours

India saw 39,726 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,15,14,331, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.
The single-day spike of 39,726 cases is the highest recorded in 110 days. As many as 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 29.
The death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 new fatalities, Union Health Ministry data stated. Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,83,679, while the case fatality rate has further to 1.38 per cent, the data stated.
As many as 3,93,39,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.
According to ICMR, 23,13,70,546 samples have been tested up to March 18 with 10,57,383 samples being tested on Thursday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Total cases: 1,15,14,331
Total recoveries: 1,10,83,679
Active cases: 2,71,282
Death toll: 1,59,370
Total vaccination: 3,93,39,817
(With inputs from Agencies)
