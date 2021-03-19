COVID-19 latest updates: India records 39,726 new cases, 154 deaths in last 24 hours

India saw 39,726 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,15,14,331, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The single-day spike of 39,726 cases is the highest recorded in 110 days. As many as 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 29.

The death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 new fatalities, Union Health Ministry data stated. Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,83,679, while the case fatality rate has further to 1.38 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 3,93,39,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.