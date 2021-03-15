COVID-19 latest updates: India records 26,291 new cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days

India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union Health Ministry data. As many as 26,624 infections were recorded on December 20.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 per cent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 per cent, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

As many as 2,99,08,038 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country so far.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 14, including 7,03,772 on Sunday.