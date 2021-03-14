COVID-19 latest updates: India records 25,320 new cases, highest single-day jump in 84 days

India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes 1.85 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 per cent from 96.82 per cent on Saturday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,89,897, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated. As many as 2,97,38,409 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,67,03,641 samples had been tested up to March 13 with 8,64,368 being tested on Saturday.