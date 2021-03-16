COVID-19 latest updates: India records 24,492 new cases, 131 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases, registering more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total cases in the country rose to 1,14,09,831, while the death toll increased to 1,58,856, with 131 fresh fatalities, the ministry showed.

Registering a spike in cases for the sixth day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,23,432, which now comprises 1.96 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 96.65 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,27,543, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 3,29,47,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,82,80,763 samples have been tested up to March 15, with 8,73,350 samples tested on Monday.