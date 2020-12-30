COVID-19 latest updates: India records 20,550 new coronavirus cases, recoveries cross 98.3 lakh

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. There are 2,62,272 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 17,09,22,030 samples have been tested up to December 29 with 11,20,281 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 286 new fatalities include 68 from Maharashtra, 30 from West Bengal, 28 from Delhi and 24 from Kerala. A total of 1,48,43 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,373 from Maharashtra followed by 12,092 from Tamil Nadu, 12,074 from Karnataka, 10,502 from Delhi, 9,655 from West Bengal, 8,340 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,100 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,322 from Punjab.