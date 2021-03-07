COVID-19 latest updates: India records 18,711 new cases, 100 fresh fatalities

New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 18,711 new infections were registered in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,57,756 with 100 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day. The COVID-19 active caseload increased to 1,84,523 which now comprises 1.65 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped further to 96.95 per cent, the ministry data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,68,520 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.95 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

According to the ICMR, 22,14,30,507 samples have been tested up to March 6 with 7,37,830 samples being tested on Saturday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Total cases: 1,12,10,799

Total discharges: 1,08,68,520

Death toll: 1,57,756

Active cases: 1,84,523

Total vaccination: 2,09,22,344