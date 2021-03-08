COVID-19 latest updates: India records 18,599 new cases, 97 fresh fatalities

New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the third consecutive day, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,29,398, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

A total of 18,599 new infections were registered in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,57,853 with 97 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The active cases also registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day and the COVID-19 active caseload rose to 1,88,747, which now accounts for 1.68 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped further to 96.91 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,82,798, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.91 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.