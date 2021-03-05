COVID-19 latest updates: India records 16,838 new cases, 113 fatalities

India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,11,73,761 with 16,838 fresh cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,548 in the country with 113 more fatalities, the ministry's data showed. The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,76,319, accounting for 1.58 per cent of the total caseload.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,39,894, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.01 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,80,05,503 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

A total of 21,99,40,742 samples tested for COVID-19 up to March 4, 2021, of these, 7,61,834 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).