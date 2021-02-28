COVID-19 latest updates: India records 16,752 new cases, biggest single-day jump in 30 days

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday with 16,752 new infections, the highest in the last 30 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll mounted to 1,57,051 with 113 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The active caseload further increased to 1,64,511. It constitutes 1.48 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,75,169, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.10 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,43,01,266 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 21,62,31,106 samples had been tested until February 27 with 7,95,723 being tested on Saturday.