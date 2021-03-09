COVID-19 latest updates: India records 15,388 new cases, 77 fresh fatalities

With 15,388 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,930 in the country with 77 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. After registering an increase for six consecutive days, the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 1,87,462, accounting for only 1.67 per cent of the country's total caseload, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.40 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,99,394, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.93 per cent.
Meanwhile, as many as 2,30,08,733 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,27,16,796 samples have so far been tested in the country for the viral disease, including 7,48,525 on Monday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Total cases: 1,12,44,786
Total recoveries: 1,08,99,394
Active cases: 1,87,462
Death toll: 1,57,930
(With inputs from Agencies)
