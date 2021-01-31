COVID-19 latest updates: India records 13,052 new cases, 127 fatalities

With 13,052 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The national recovery rate has climbed to 96.99 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,274 with 127 new fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,23,125. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 12th consecutive day. There are 1,68,784 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday informed, "A total of 19,65,88,372 cumulative samples have been tested till January 30. Of these, 7,50,964 samples were tested yesterday."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world's largest vaccination drive is going on in our country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days.