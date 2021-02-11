COVID-19 latest updates: India records 12,923 new cases, 108 fatalities

India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The death toll in the country due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,360 with 108 more people succumbing to it, according to the ministry's data.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,05,73,372, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.26 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
Meanwhile, as many as 70,17,114 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,40,23,840 samples have so far been tested in the country for COVID-19, including 6,99,185 on Wednesday.
The ministry stressed that over 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Total cases: 1,08,71,294
Total discharges: 1,05,73,372
Death toll: 1,55,360
Active cases: 1,42,562
Total Vaccination: 70,17,114
(With inputs from Agencies)