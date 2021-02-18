COVID-19 latest updates: India records 12,881 new cases, 101 fresh fatalities

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll increased to 1,56,014 with 101 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 per cent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 per cent of the total cases, the data stated.
The Health Ministry has said that 94,22,228 have been vaccinated in the country so far.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Meanwhile, India has reported four cases of South Africa variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 and one case of Brazil variant strain, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.
