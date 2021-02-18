COVID-19 latest updates: India records 12,881 new cases, 101 fresh fatalities

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,014 with 101 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 per cent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 per cent of the total cases, the data stated.

The Health Ministry has said that 94,22,228 have been vaccinated in the country so far.