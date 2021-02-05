COVID-19 latest updates: India records 12,408 new cases, 120 fresh fatalities

India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The total cases mounted to 1,08,02,591, while the death toll increased to 1,54,823 with 120 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,96,308 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.16 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,51,460 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.40 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 19,99,31,795 samples have been tested up to February 4 with 7,15,776 samples being tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, many as 49,59,445 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country so far.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13, and 97 per cent of people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are satisfied, said the central government on Thursday.