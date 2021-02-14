COVID-19 latest updates: India records 12,194 new cases, 92 fresh fatalities

India's tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.09 crore with 12,194 new infections, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the eighth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases rose to 1,09,04,940 and the death toll increased to 1,55,642 with 92 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,11,731 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.31 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,567 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The Union Health Ministry informed that as many as 82,63,858 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

According to the ICMR, 20,62,30,512 samples have been tested up to February 13 with 6,97,114 samples being tested on Saturday.