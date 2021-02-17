COVID-19 latest updates: India records 11,610 new cases, 100 more fatalities

With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,06,44,858, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.33 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

There are 1,36,549 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for only 1.25 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.

As per Health Ministry, 88,57,341 vaccine doses were administered through 1,90,665 sessions till Tuesday evening.

The total number of samples tested up to Tuesday was 20,79,77,229, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 6,44,931 samples were tested on February 16.