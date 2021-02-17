COVID-19 latest updates: India records 11,610 new cases, 100 more fatalities

With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,06,44,858, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.33 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
There are 1,36,549 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for only 1.25 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.
As per Health Ministry, 88,57,341 vaccine doses were administered through 1,90,665 sessions till Tuesday evening.
The total number of samples tested up to Tuesday was 20,79,77,229, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 6,44,931 samples were tested on February 16.
Meanwhile, India has reported four cases of South Africa variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 and one case of Brazil variant strain, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
