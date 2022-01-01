Global Covid caseload tops 288.1 mn
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 288.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.43 million and vaccinations to over 9.14 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 288,173,131 and 5,436,175, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,144,469,281.
COVID-19: India reports 22,775 new cases, 406 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally stands at 1,431
India reported 22,775 new cases, 8,949 recoveries and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Recovery Rate currently at 98.32%.
Omicron case tally stands at 1,431.
