COVID-19: India reports 9,195 new cases in last 24 hours; Omicron tally stands at 781
India reported 9,195 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours with active caseload standing at 77,002.
India has reported 781 Omicron cases so far.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)