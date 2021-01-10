COVID-19 latest updates: 18,645 new cases push India's coronavirus tally to 1,04,50,284

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,50,284 with 18,645 infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday.

The death toll reached 1,50,999 with 201 more people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry's data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far surged to 1,00,75,950, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.42 per cent, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh for the 20th consecutive day. There are 2,23,335 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,10,96,622 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 9. Of these, 8,43,307 samples were tested yesterday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.