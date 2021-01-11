COVID-19 latest updates: 16,311 new cases push India's coronavirus tally to 1,04,66,595

With 16,311 new coronavirus cases being reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in around six-and-half months, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,04,66,595, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday.

The death toll reached 1,51,160 with 161 more fatalities, the lowest in the last seven-and-half-months, the Union Health Ministry's data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,92,909, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,22,526 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,17,55,831 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 10 including 6,59,209 samples tested yesterday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.