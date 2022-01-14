e-Paper Get App

India

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
| Bhushan Koyande

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.21 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 13, has vaccinated 6,10,739 in 10,850 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 14, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,21,80,208 people.

14 January 2022 09:59 AM IST

COVID-19: India records 2,64,202 fresh cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday in last 24 hours

India reported 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Active case: 12,72,073; Daily positivity rate: 14.78%.

Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,753.

14 January 2022 09:59 AM IST

COVID-19: Spain to offer booster dose to everyone above 18 years of age

The Spanish government has agreed to offer a booster dose against Covid-19 to everyone aged over 18 in an effort to stop the further transmission of the virus.


With Agency Inputs.

