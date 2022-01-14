COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.21 crore
In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 13, has vaccinated 6,10,739 in 10,850 sessions.
According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 14, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,21,80,208 people.
COVID-19: India records 2,64,202 fresh cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday in last 24 hours
India reported 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Active case: 12,72,073; Daily positivity rate: 14.78%.
Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,753.
COVID-19: Spain to offer booster dose to everyone above 18 years of age
The Spanish government has agreed to offer a booster dose against Covid-19 to everyone aged over 18 in an effort to stop the further transmission of the virus.
With Agency Inputs.
