COVID-19: India records 2.47 lakh new cases, 27% higher than yesterday
India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases (27% higher than yesterday) and 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,488.
