Australian Open draw postponed amid uncertainty over Djokovic's statusIndia reports 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases, 27% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,488
Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:37 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
| (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

COVID-19: India records 2.47 lakh new cases, 27% higher than yesterday

India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases (27% higher than yesterday) and 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,488.

