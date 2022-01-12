e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,868
Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo

12 January 2022 11:10 AM IST

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 153.80 crore

With the administration of over 85 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 153.80 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

12 January 2022 11:10 AM IST

COVID-19: Houses likely to function in shifts during Budget session of Parliament

Amid spike in COVID -19 cases in Delhi and over 400 Parliament staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the government has been forced to consider functioning of both Houses (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) in shifts for upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

12 January 2022 09:34 AM IST

COVID-19: India reports 1,94,720 fresh cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Confirmed cases of Omicron: 4,868


