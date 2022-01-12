India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 153.80 crore
With the administration of over 85 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 153.80 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
COVID-19: Houses likely to function in shifts during Budget session of Parliament
Amid spike in COVID -19 cases in Delhi and over 400 Parliament staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the government has been forced to consider functioning of both Houses (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) in shifts for upcoming Budget session of Parliament.
COVID-19: India reports 1,94,720 fresh cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Confirmed cases of Omicron: 4,868
