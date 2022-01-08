Over 2 crore teens have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines: Union Health Minister
Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.
Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2%: Delhi Health Minister
Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2%. Currently, only 10% of hospital beds are occupied in the city: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on COVID19 situation.
India registers 1,41,986 new cases, 21.3% higher than yesterday
India reported 1,41,986 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 21.3 per cent higher than yesterday. It brings the total caseload to 3,53,68,372.
With Agency Inputs.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement