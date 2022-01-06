e-Paper Get App

India

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

LIVE COVID-19 | Latest Updates:

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Bhushan Koyande

06 January 2022 12:35 PM IST

China suspends international flights for Xi'an amid COVID-19 resurgence

China on Wednesday suspended international passenger flights for the city of Xi'an due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Xi'an located in northwest China's Shaanxi has been under strict lockdown since December.

06 January 2022 10:55 AM IST

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president and MLA, Agnimitra Paul tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president and MLA, Agnimitra Paul has tested positive for COVID-19.

06 January 2022 10:55 AM IST

COVID-19: India records 90,928 new cases, 325 deaths in last 24 hours

India records over 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, 56.5% rise from yesterday.

