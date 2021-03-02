COVID-19 latest update: India reports 12,286 new cases, 91 deaths in last 24 hrs

India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,24,527 with 12,286 new infections being reported in a day, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,57,248 with 91 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,98,921 which translates into a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped 1.41 per cent.

The active caseload was recorded at 1,68,358 which accounts for 1.51 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,76,18,057 samples have been tested up to March 1, of which 7,59,283 were done on Monday.