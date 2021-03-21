COVID-19: Large crowds, mutant strains behind surge of cases in India, says AIIMS Chief

Citing a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in India, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria has warned that there is nothing to stop the second wave of COVID-19 in India from being as severe as the first unless people follow appropriate behaviour and are quickly vaccinated. Not following precautionary measures and presence of new covid strains have resulted a surge in cases, said the AIIMS chief. The cases could spread even more rapidly if basic protective steps like wearing masks and rigorous contact-tracing are not followed.

In an interview with NDTV, Dr Guleria said, "There is a loss of Covid-appropriate behaviour. Now people feel that the pandemic is over because vaccines are here. So they fail to wear masks. We see large crowds gathering - again without masks. Many of these crowded events have become super-spreading events."

"The other issue is that we are become negligent in the basic principle of testing, tracking, and isolating than what were doing six months ago. The third point is that the virus itself is mutating and some of the variants are more infectious," he added.