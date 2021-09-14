COVID-19: Kerala officially makes Saturday a working day as cases decline

Noting a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Tuesday restored Saturdays as working days. The announcement from Disaster Management Department came after a review of Covid-19 situation in the state. "All employees are instructed to report for duty (on Saturdays) accordingly," the department said in its order today.

The order states all government offices, quasi government, public sector undertakings, companies, autonomous bodies and commissions were allowed to work from Monday to Friday with full attendance. It further added, "after assessing the present Covid-19 scenario and the restrictions imposed in the State to contain the same, the government is pleased to restore Saturdays also as working days, wherever applicable."

When cases peaked, government employees were directed to come to their offices on alternate days which was later increased to five days a week.

The disaster management department said, the biometric system will also be restored from September 16 adding employees can use their identity cards to access the biometric entry system. The biometric entry system was stopped since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, after reporting more than or close to 30,000 COVID-19 cases daily during the first week of September, Kerala has been logging comparatively lesser fresh infections since then with the state reporting 15,876 cases on Tuesday, which took the total caseload to 44,06,365.

The number of active cases in the state dropped below two lakh -- 1,98,865 to be exact -- with 25,654 people recovering from COVID-19 since Monday and the total recoveries rose to 41,84,158, a state government release said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:59 PM IST