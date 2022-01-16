Covid-19: Kerala logs 18,123 fresh cases & 8 deaths; active caseload at 1,03,864

Kerala on Sunday reported Kerala 18,123 new COVID 19 cases & 8 deaths today, whereas active caseload in the state stood at 1,03,864.

COVID fatalities reached 50,832 after 150 previously undocumented deaths and 8 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

A total of 59,314 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The local bodies have been categorised based on the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR). WIPR is above 10 in 6 wards of 5 local self-government bodies.

2,17,670 people are currently under observation in the state. Out of this, 2,13,251 people are under home/institutional quarantine and 4,419 people are in hospitals. 528 people were taken to hospitals on Sunday.

The state has reported 53,78,831‬ cases so far. Of them, 52,23,430 recovered. Of the positive cases, 149 were health workers, while 113 had come from outside the state and 17,627 were infected through contact. The source of infection of 234 among them is unknown.

Till Friday, 99.69 per cent (2,66,25,939) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 82 per cent (2,19,76,976) received both doses.

