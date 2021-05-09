COVID-19: Kerala govt issues fresh guidelines to improve patient care - Check out full list

Kerala which is one of the highly affected COVID-19 states has issued new guidelines to improve patient care during COVID-19 pandemic. While dealing with the pandemic outbreak the government of Kerala is taking concerted efforts to contain the epidemic and control measures and provide efficient health and care to the patients.

As per the guidelines issued, the govt henceforth has directed to convert 'Fever Clinic' into COVID clinic in all hospitals and has asked to take actions as per the COVID treatment protocol and Referral protocol. The COVID OP shall provide necessary consultation, lap services and medicines for

COVID positive patients as per the protocol

Further, all government hospitals to focus on COVID cases management and provide Non Covid emergency services during the surge time till 31 May 2021.

Appropriate instructions shall be given subsequently.

All taluka level hospitals should arrange oxygen beds and wherever possible arrange at least 5 beds with 8 pap ventilators to provide oxygen support to the referred patients from the field.

It has ordered all PHC/FHC and other hospitals ensure stock of steroids and oral anticoagulants and has asked to refer to the Home Care management advisory and take follow up actions occordingly.