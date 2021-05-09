COVID-19: Kerala govt issues fresh guidelines to improve patient care - Check out full list

Kerala which is one of the highly affected COVID-19 states has issued new guidelines to improve patient care during COVID-19 pandemic. While dealing with the pandemic outbreak the government of Kerala is taking concerted efforts to contain the epidemic and control measures and provide efficient health and care to the patients.
As per the guidelines issued, the govt henceforth has directed to convert 'Fever Clinic' into COVID clinic in all hospitals and has asked to take actions as per the COVID treatment protocol and Referral protocol. The COVID OP shall provide necessary consultation, lap services and medicines for
COVID positive patients as per the protocol
Further, all government hospitals to focus on COVID cases management and provide Non Covid emergency services during the surge time till 31 May 2021.
Appropriate instructions shall be given subsequently.
All taluka level hospitals should arrange oxygen beds and wherever possible arrange at least 5 beds with 8 pap ventilators to provide oxygen support to the referred patients from the field.
It has ordered all PHC/FHC and other hospitals ensure stock of steroids and oral anticoagulants and has asked to refer to the Home Care management advisory and take follow up actions occordingly.
If bed ridden patient is positive oxygen concentrator may be arranged at home and provide home care as per the advisory. Provide other treatment support through paliative volunteers/ RRT at panchyat.
Inform the telemedicine units and Counsellors of DMH program and ensure calls to the patients at Home isolation to asses their health status regularly.
It has asked to motivate and enforce private hospitals to increase covid oxygen and
ICU beds to minimum 50% capacity. Besides, private hospitals also to start COVID OP with necessary investigation and treatment.
Nationally and internationally the health care workers now are using disposable gown, gloves, N95 mask and face shield and providing health care to Covid patients so accordingly the respective teams in the hospitals may discuss and appropriately decide at their level regarding the same.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)