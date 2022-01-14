COVID-19: Kerala govt decides to suspend off-line classes up to 9th standard

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, the government of Kerala on January 14, Friday decided to suspend off-line classes up to class 9. The Chief Minister's Office today said that the decision was made in the high-level meeting held today.

The decision comes at a time when Kerala reported 13,468 new Covid-19 cases and twenty-one deaths during the last 24 hours ending Thursday evening.

There are 13,468 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

A total of 96 deaths were added to the covid death list as per the new guidelines of the central government. The total death toll mounted to 50,269.

As many as 3,252 people have recovered from the infection.

Of the deaths, 21 were recorded over the last few days and 96 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 3,252 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 52,11,014.

However, as the number of recoveries were much less than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases rose to 64,529, the release said.

As many as 66,796 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 3,404 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (2,394), Kozhikode (1,274), Thrissur (1,067) and Kottayam (913).

Of the new cases, 104 were health workers, 120 from outside the State and 12,553 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 691, the release said.

There are currently 1,57,292 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,53,994 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,298 in hospitals, the release said.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:44 PM IST