COVID-19: Kerala and Mizoram witnessing an increase in number of cases and positivity, says Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday updating over the COVID-19 situation in India said that more than 30 states/UTs in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate.

The ministry of health said that Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase in the number of cases and positivity however 34 states are reporting a decline cases and positivity rate.

On the vaccination front, 16 States, UTs have achieved 100% first dose vaccination coverage while 4 states,UTs between 96-99%.

Further the ministry informed that schools are fully open in 11 States and closed in 9 States. In the same matter, it said, "revised guidelines for health and safety protocols for reopening of schools and learning with social distancing, states to decide whether schools required to take consent of students' parents for attending physical classes,group activities to be done as per SOPs."

Meanwhile, the health ministry today refuted as "misleading" media reports which claimed that 50 lakh unused Covishield doses may go waste by the end of this month.

It said the Centre had proactively advised all state governments to review the availability of vaccines, right from the start of the vaccination drive against COVID-19, to ensure that the wastage of doses is reduced to a minimum.

India has reported 1,72,433 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 6.8 per cent higher than yesterday, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

With this, the active caseload of India is presently at 15,33,921, constituting 3.67 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

According to the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 12.98 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 10.99 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry, a total of 15,69,449 COVID tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 73.41 crore (73,41,92,614) cumulative COVID tests.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:17 PM IST