COVID-19: Karnataka reports 3,082 cases in a single-day, highest since start of 2021

Karnataka which is listed in the top 10 states for contributing COVID-19 cases in the country today crossed mark of it's daily cases. The state today reported more than 3,000 cases which is the highest since start of 2021. With 3,082 new cases, the state's caseload has gone to 987,012, according to the health department’s bulletin on Sunday. The last time these many cases were seen was on November 5, 2020 when 3,156 were detected.

Besides, 12 more people succumbed to the virus and and 1,285 were discharged. The death toll and the number of recoveries so far stand at 12,504 and 951,452 respectively.

Over 470 children below the age of 10 have been infected with COVID-19, since the beginning of this month in Bengaluru, as the city is witnessing a spike in infections. A total of 244 boys and 228 girls have been infected from March 1 to 26, official data showed.

The cases among children were limited to eight to nine daily during the early days of this month but they have steadily risen to 46 on March 26.