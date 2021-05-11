COVID-19: Karnataka registers less than 40,000 cases for second day in a row, 596 deaths reported

Bengaluru: For the second day, Karnataka reported new Covid-19 cases below the 40k mark, but the death rate still continues to be a source of worry. On Tuesday, the state recorded 39,510 new cases and 480 deaths, most of them in Bengaluru (259). Bengaluru recorded 15,879 new Covid cases.
Covid- related deaths remained high. On Monday, Karnataka posted the highest daily Covid deaths at 596 deaths. Bengaluru also recorded the highest number of deaths Monday at 374. The state’s previous high was 592 deaths reported on May 7.
In the districts, Tumakuru reported 2496 new cases, Mysuru 2170, Ballari 1558 and Mandya 1359. Udupi and Dakshina Kannada too reported a high of 1083 and 1084 respectively.
Experts say that the virus is now fanning out to districts while continuing to wreak havoc in Bengaluru.
On Tuesday 22,584 Covid patients were discharged, leaving the state with 5,87,452 active cases. This continues to put the state's medical system under huge pressure.
Meanwhile, the state government Tuesday said it will procure two crore Covid vaccine doses through global tender. This is to meet the increased demand and facilitate vaccination of those aged 18-44 years, Deputy Chief Minister and state Covid task force head, CN Ashwath Narayan, said.
In addition to this, an order has already been placed for three crore vaccine doses -- one crore Covaxin and two crore Covishield -- he said, according to wire reports.