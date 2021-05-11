COVID-19: Karnataka registers less than 40,000 cases for second day in a row, 596 deaths reported

Bengaluru: For the second day, Karnataka reported new Covid-19 cases below the 40k mark, but the death rate still continues to be a source of worry. On Tuesday, the state recorded 39,510 new cases and 480 deaths, most of them in Bengaluru (259). Bengaluru recorded 15,879 new Covid cases.

Covid- related deaths remained high. On Monday, Karnataka posted the highest daily Covid deaths at 596 deaths. Bengaluru also recorded the highest number of deaths Monday at 374. The state’s previous high was 592 deaths reported on May 7.

In the districts, Tumakuru reported 2496 new cases, Mysuru 2170, Ballari 1558 and Mandya 1359. Udupi and Dakshina Kannada too reported a high of 1083 and 1084 respectively.

Experts say that the virus is now fanning out to districts while continuing to wreak havoc in Bengaluru.