COVID-19: Karnataka records 12 new cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 31

Bengaluru: Amid growing worry, Karnataka recorded 12 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total Omicron case tally in the state to 31.

In a series of tweets, Health Minister K Sudhakar revealed the travel histories of passengers. Five of the 12 cases were from Bengaluru and all of them had returned from the United Kingdom. The cases included an 18-year-old woman, 31-year-old man, 42-year-old man, 21-year-old man and a 11-year-old child.

Apart from this, a 59-year-old woman in Bengaluru who had returned from Nigeria, a 49-year-old woman in Bengaluru who had returned from Denmark, a 27-year-old man from Mangaluru who had returned from Ghana and a 9-year-old girl in Mysore who had returned from Switzerland had also contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Additionally, three people, including a 20-year-old woman, 56-year-old man and 54-year-old woman had also contracted the Omicron variant. However, they had no travel history.

According to Health Department officials, they have been isolated and are undergoing treatment. Their health condition is being monitored, officials said.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:10 PM IST