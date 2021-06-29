COVID-19: Karnataka issues fresh guidelines for travelers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala

Bengaluru: Karnataka Tuesday revised its Covid guidelines for passengers and others coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. Travellers coming from Maharashtra by bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc have been exempted from showing a negative RT-PCR report if they have got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. All that they need to show is their vaccination certificate to enter Karnataka.

The earlier rule mandated that travellers from Maharashtra need to show a negative RT-PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours, to enter the state.

A government order said airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. Railway authorities have been made responsible for ensuring that all passengers have the necessary documents as well. For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates or vaccination certificates.

Meanwhile, travellers from Kerala coming into Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report, officials in the two districts said Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said those travelling to the district from Kerala will have to compulsorily carry a Covid negative certificate. According to the DC, the test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada is around 5% and in Kasargod, it is around 10 %.