COVID-19: Karnataka eases entry rules for people coming from Maharashtra on short visits; check new guidelines here

Bengaluru: Karnataka has eased the entry rules for people coming from Maharashtra on short visits.
The new order states that visitors from the neighbouring state need not carry a negative RT-PCR test report while on short trips. Those who visit for two days or less need not produce a Covid-19 negative test report either.
However, the visitors must have completed both doses of Covid vaccination.
The new rules apply to travellers who arrive by bus, rail and air for a period of two days or less to Karnataka. Additionally, the visitors will have to also produce a valid return ticket to confirm their period of visit, the order stated.
The visitors should not have any symptoms and carry a self declaration form with them, the order said. Thermal scanning on their arrival will be compulsory on arrival.
The decision by the Karnataka Health Department comes in the wake of a decline in Covid cases in both the states, sources said.
