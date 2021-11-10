e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital for treatment of neck painDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 360
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:12 PM IST

COVID-19: Karnataka eases entry rules for people coming from Maharashtra on short visits; check new guidelines here

Shankar Raj
(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka has eased the entry rules for people coming from Maharashtra on short visits.

The new order states that visitors from the neighbouring state need not carry a negative RT-PCR test report while on short trips. Those who visit for two days or less need not produce a Covid-19 negative test report either.

However, the visitors must have completed both doses of Covid vaccination.

The new rules apply to travellers who arrive by bus, rail and air for a period of two days or less to Karnataka. Additionally, the visitors will have to also produce a valid return ticket to confirm their period of visit, the order stated.

The visitors should not have any symptoms and carry a self declaration form with them, the order said. Thermal scanning on their arrival will be compulsory on arrival.

The decision by the Karnataka Health Department comes in the wake of a decline in Covid cases in both the states, sources said.

ALSO READ

Over 30 countries, 5,000 startups may participate in Bengaluru Tech Summit: Karnataka Minister Over 30 countries, 5,000 startups may participate in Bengaluru Tech Summit: Karnataka Minister

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:12 PM IST
Advertisement