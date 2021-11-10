COVID-19: Karnataka eases entry rules for people coming from Maharashtra on short visits; check new guidelines here

Bengaluru: Karnataka has eased the entry rules for people coming from Maharashtra on short visits.

The new order states that visitors from the neighbouring state need not carry a negative RT-PCR test report while on short trips. Those who visit for two days or less need not produce a Covid-19 negative test report either.

However, the visitors must have completed both doses of Covid vaccination.

The new rules apply to travellers who arrive by bus, rail and air for a period of two days or less to Karnataka. Additionally, the visitors will have to also produce a valid return ticket to confirm their period of visit, the order stated.

The visitors should not have any symptoms and carry a self declaration form with them, the order said. Thermal scanning on their arrival will be compulsory on arrival.

The decision by the Karnataka Health Department comes in the wake of a decline in Covid cases in both the states, sources said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:12 PM IST