COVID-19: Karnataka crosses 1 crore inoculations, says state health minister Dr K Sudhakar

Despite seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has managed to inoculate more than a crore beneficiaries so far. Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar said that the state crossed 1 crore inoculations of COVID-19 vaccine today.

He further revealed that the state has 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre and the state government has procured 3 lakh doses. He said, "Vaccine is biggest weapon to defeat pandemic so we're leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate all."

The Karnataka government had kept the vaccination of people between 18 years and above symbolic as it is awaiting the vaccines to arrive from the manufacturers. The state has decided to vaccinate all those eligible for free of cost.

With the state witnessing a steep increase in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said he has directed his cabinet colleagues to camp in the districts and focus on efforts to curb the pandemic.

Karnataka has been witnessing an exponential rise in the daily new virus infections, despite a lockdown that has been clamped from April 27 to May 12. The state has been reporting over 44,000 cases and 200 fatalities daily for the past few days, raising concerns.

As on Tuesday, Karnataka had a little over 4.64 lakh active cases, while it witnessed 44,631 new infections on May 4 which also saw 292 deaths.

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,06,65,148, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 3,57,229 cases yesterday.

As many as 3,780 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,26,188.