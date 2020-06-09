COVID-19: Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother admitted to Delhi hospital

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital in Saket.
The leader and his mother complained of throat irritation and also had fever -- both Covid-like symptoms, after which they were immediately taken to the hospital.
They were admitted on Monday and their Covid test results are still awaited.
