COVID-19: India's vaccination coverage crosses 106 crore mark; more than 61 lakh doses administered on October 30

India on Saturday crossed the 106 crore mark with more than 61 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm on October 30. Today, a total of 61,99,429 doses were administered taking the total number of doses to 1,06,07,39,866.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

With 14,313 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,60,470, while the active cases were recorded at 1,61,555, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,57,740 with 549 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 125 consecutive days now.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 09:07 PM IST