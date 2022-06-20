COVID-19: India witnesses steady dip; logs 12,781 new cases

India reports 12,781 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

India has registered a total of 12,781 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload reached 76,700, said the Union Health Ministry. The daily positivity rate has reached 4.32%, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.62%.

As per a statement by the health ministry, 18 fatalities pushes India's tally to 4,33,09,473, death toll to 5,24,873.

The new infection cases in the last seven days, i.e. from June 13 to 19, was 79,250, while the numbers in the previous seven days was 48,769. The country has been witnessing increasing cases in the last 30 days.

COVID cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported the maximum cases with over 4,004 fresh cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai and one fatality.

Thane has reported 849 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,18,884, an official said on Monday.

There was no report of any fatality and the death toll in the district stood at 11,898, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent. Thane had reported 837 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 957 infections on Friday, as per official data.

Additionally, Kerala has also recorded 2,786 fresh cases, and Delhi has recorded a surge in weekly cases with the total number reaching 9,291.